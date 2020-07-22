This Company is Offering $1M to Any Youth Who Can Make A Better Mask

Is your face mask making your glasses fog up? Making it hard to work out? Too hot on your face? Not breathable enough? Fitting you poorly? Not stylish enough?

That sucks, but you should still wear it. Proper wearing of face masks has been proven to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

BUT. What if we had a mask that could solve all of these problems? What if someone invented a better, more functional face mask?

That’s what the non-profit company XPRIZE is asking with their Nex-Gen Mask Challenge, and they’re offering $1 million to any young innovator(s) between the ages of 15-24 who can create a mask to solve all these problems.

The goal? “The winning team will design a face mask that achieves the filtration efficacy on par with a surgical mask and overcomes the top five barriers to mask-wearing as defined by an XPRIZE-conducted survey.”

The ideal mask will be also be affordable and suitable for everyday use.

Something to look forward to! If you or someone you know has any innovative creativity, click the link in the tweet below!