These Five Habits Could Add More Than 10 Years to Your Life

The choices you make on a daily basis really do add up. A new study looked at how people’s lifestyle choices affected their health over the course of more than 30 years.

And the researchers found that adopting five key habits can add more than 10 YEARS to your life.

None of them should be too surprising. They’re all things we all know are good for us. But the fact that they add THIS many years to your life might give you a little more motivation. The five key habits are . . .

1. Eat healthy. So maybe don’t hit the drive-thru five times a week..

2. Exercise regularly. It doesn’t have to be a hardcore Crossfit routine or anything. But it does have to be consistent.

3. Maintain a healthy weight. Which goes hand in hand with the first two.

4. Don’t smoke. Obviously.

5. If you drink, limit yourself to MODERATE drinking.

In the study, men who did all five of those things upped their life expectancy by more than 12 years. And women increased theirs by 14 years.

(USA Today / Circulation)