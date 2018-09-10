The U.S. Military’s Method for Falling Asleep in Two Minutes

A book way back in 1981 revealed a secret method the U.S. military supposedly came up with that can put you to sleep in TWO minutes. Here are the five steps you need to follow.

The first four are all about relaxing your body. Then #5 gets oddly specific about what to picture in your mind . . .

1. Relax your face, including your tongue, jaw, and the muscles around your eyes.

2. Drop your shoulders as low as they can go. Then relax your arms one at a time.

3. Breathe out, and relax your chest.

4. Relax your legs, starting with your thighs and then your calves.

5. Picture yourself in a calm location, like lying in a canoe under a clear blue sky. . . or lying in a black velvet hammock in a dark room. And if you’re still not asleep, repeat the phrase “don’t think, don’t think” over and over again in your head.

It might not work at first. But the military found that when people kept at it for six weeks, it had a 96% success rate.

