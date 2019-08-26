LISTEN

The Trailer for Disney+ Live-Action 'Lady and the Tramp' is Here [WATCH]

The Trailer for Disney+ Live-Action ‘Lady and the Tramp’ is Here [WATCH]
The Trailer for Disney+ Live-Action ‘Lady and the Tramp’ is Here [WATCH]

I’ve made no secret of my mild annoyance of Disney rolling out a steady stream of reboots, remakes, and sequels over the past few years. And I was really skeptical when I heard that a live-action remake of Lady of the Tramp was in the works for their upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

But ‘dog’-gone it, if this doesn’t look like an adorable movie.

Disney just released a trailer for a new Lady and the Tramp, starring Justin Theroux as the “no-count pup” “Tramp”, and Tessa Thompson as the pampered “Lady”.

What I love about this movie (already) is that the dog who plays Tramp is a rescued dog!! He’s a two-year old shelter dog turned movie star named Monte from Arizona.

The movie will be available to watch when Disney+ launches on November 12. 

(CNN)

