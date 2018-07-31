The Top 10 Best Movie Moments of All Time

IGN.com somehow assembled a list of ‘The 100 Greatest Movie Moments’ . . . stretching from black-and-white classics to modern blockbusters. It’s obviously a pretty subjective thing, and they didn’t really explain their process.

So, let’s just get straight to the list . . . here’s the Top 10:

1. The legendary ‘I Am Your Father’ scene from “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”, 1980.

2. The ‘Make Him an Offer He Can’t Refuse’ scene from “The Godfather”, 1972.

3. The ‘Rosebud’ scene from “Citizen Kane”, 1941.

4. The ‘You Talkin’ to Me?’ scene from “Taxi Driver”, 1976.

5. The ‘You’re Going to Need a Bigger Boat’ scene from “Jaws”, 1975.

6. The ‘Shower Scene’ from “Psycho”, 1960.

7. The ‘Flying Bikes’ scene from “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial”, 1982.

8. The ‘Frankly My Dear, I Don’t Give a Damn’ scene from “Gone with the Wind”, 1939.

9. The ‘Here’s Lookin’ at You, Kid’ scene from “Casablanca”, 1942.

10. The gruesome ‘Chestburster’ scene from “Alien”, 1979.

(Hit up IGN.com for the whole Top 100, plus brief write-ups and interesting facts on each.)