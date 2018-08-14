The Most Expensive Autographed Baseball Just Sold for More Than $600,000

The record for the most expensive autographed, non-game used baseball has been SHATTERED, big time. A ball with the signatures of 11 of the first Baseball Hall of Famers just went for $632,369.

The previous record was held by a ball signed by Babe Ruth, which sold for $388,375 in 2014.

The new record-holder has Babe’s signature on it, too . . . along with Honus Wagner, Ty Cobb, Cy Young, Tris Speaker, George Sisler, Walter Johnson, Connie Mack, Nap Lajoie, Eddie Collins, and Grover Cleveland Alexander.

These guys were among the 25 men inducted into the Hall of Fame in its first four years, from 1936 to 1939. But the PHYSICAL Hall of Fame in Cooperstown didn’t open until ’39.

When it did, only 11 of those 25 were still alive, and they all attended the official opening. That’s when they signed the ball.

This ball got really expensive, really quick, by the way. In 1997, it sold for $55,000.

(Yahoo Sports)