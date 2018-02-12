The Lion Queen: Elton John plans to head into the studio with Beyonce

In his illustrious career, Elton John has collaborated with everyone from Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga and John Lennon to George Michael and Luciano Pavarotti. Now the pop-rock legend can add another music icon to that list, as Elton is planning to head into the studio with the Queen B herself, Beyonce.

Beyonce has signed on to voice the lioness Nala, Simba’s girlfriend, in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s The Lion King. Elton, of course, wrote the songs for The Lion King, along with famed lyricist Sir Tim Rice. But for the new movie, Elton tells the U.K. paper The Sun, “They need to have a new end-credits song.”

He continues, “There’s going to be four of our songs in the film from the original: ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight?,’ ‘Hakuna Matata,’ ‘I Just Can’t Wait to Be King’ and ‘Circle of Life.’ And then there will be an end closing song, and we’ve been speaking to Beyonce’s people and hopefully Tim and I and her can cook up something.”

Elton adds, “It will be great to work with her. So we will see.”

The movie, which also will feature the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones, John Oliver, Alfre Woodard and many more stars, won’t arrive until July 19, 2019, but Elton says he’s already “seen a little bit of the opening.”

He adds that the film, which is being directed by Jon Favreau, “is going to be amazing.”

Between now and then, Elton will be keeping busy with annual Oscar viewing party, his Las Vegas shows, his charity work, his three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which kicks off this September in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and maybe even Prince Harry’s wedding. Next month, he celebrates his 71st birthday.

