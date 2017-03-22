Who remembers The Gong Show with Chuck Barris. This crazy amateur show aired for 3 years from 1976-78. It was clear that NBC really was not sure what to do with the show and buried it during the afternoon hours. The show is best remembered for its worthless prizes awarded to contestants, the celebrity judges and of course, creator and host Chuck Barris. Chuck Barris has moved on to the great gong show in the sky, having passed away at the age of 87. RIP Chuck, and thanks for the laughs.