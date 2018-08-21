The Complete VMA Winners List
Video of the Year: “Havana”, Camila Cabello and Young Thug
Artist of the Year: Camila Cabello
Song of the Year: “Rockstar”, Post Malone and 21 Savage
Best New Artist: Cardi B
Best Collaboration: “Dinero”, Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled andCardi B
Best Pop Video: “No Tears Left to Cry”, Ariana Grande
Best Rock Video: “Whatever It Takes”, Imagine Dragons
Best Hip-Hop Video: “Chun-Li”, Nicki Minaj
Best Dance Video: “Lonely Together”, Avicii and Rita Ora
Best Video with a Message: “This Is America”, Childish Gambino
Best Direction: “This Is America”, Childish Gambino
Best Art Direction: (Careful) “Apes**t”, The Carters
Best Choreography: “This Is America”, Childish Gambino
Best Cinematography: (Careful) “Apes**t”, The Carters
Best Editing: “Lemon”, N.E.R.D and Rihanna
Best Visual Effects: “All the Stars”, Kendrick Lamar and SZA
Song of the Summer: “I Like It”, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin