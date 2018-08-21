LISTEN

The Complete VMA Winners List

The Complete VMA Winners List
No Response Permalink

The Complete VMA Winners List

Video of the Year:  “Havana”Camila Cabello and Young Thug

Artist of the Year:  Camila Cabello

Song of the Year:  “Rockstar”Post Malone and 21 Savage

Best New Artist:  Cardi B

Best Collaboration:  “Dinero”Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled andCardi B

Best Pop Video:  “No Tears Left to Cry”Ariana Grande

Best Rock Video:  “Whatever It Takes”Imagine Dragons

Best Hip-Hop Video:  “Chun-Li”Nicki Minaj

Best Dance Video:  “Lonely Together”Avicii and Rita Ora

Best Video with a Message:  “This Is America”Childish Gambino

Best Direction:  “This Is America”Childish Gambino

Best Art Direction:  (Careful)  “Apes**t”The Carters

Best Choreography:  “This Is America”Childish Gambino

Best Cinematography:  (Careful)  “Apes**t”The Carters

Best Editing:  “Lemon”N.E.R.D and Rihanna

Best Visual Effects:  “All the Stars”Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Song of the Summer:  “I Like It”Cardi BBad Bunny, and J Balvin

About the author

Jonathan jonathanreed More posts by this author
Permalink

Recent Posts

Leave a comment

POST COMMENT