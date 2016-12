The website Ranker is letting people vote on which songs most get them in the holiday spirit. There’s still time to weigh in on yours, but here are the Top Ten:

1. “White Christmas”

2. “Silent Night”

3. “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”

4. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

5. “Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer”

6. “Winter Wonderland”

7. “O Holy Night”

8. “Last Christmas”

9. “Peace on Earth / Little Drummer Boy”

10. “Santa Baby “