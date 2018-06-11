The Average Person Doesn’t Think They’re Grown Up Until 33 . . . Plus the 10 Signs You’re an “Adult Child”
According to a new survey, the average person doesn’t think they’re grown up until age 33. And here are the top 10 signs that you’re right . . . you’re NOT grown up and you’re still an “adult child” . . .
1. Binge watching an entire season of a TV show in a weekend.
2. Getting a tattoo.
3. Being in group text chats with your friends.
4. Using Snapchat’s selfie filters.
5. Buying a pair of limited edition sneakers.
6. Listening to pop music.
7. Voting for someone on a reality singing show.
8. Going to a music festival.
9. Regularly raiding your cupboards for cookies.
10. Using a “funny” phone case.
Some things that just missed the top 10 are: Waiting in line for a new iPhone . . . chugging beer . . . using a selfie stick . . . dumping someone because you’re not ready for anything serious . . . and dying your hair crazy colors.