The 20 Artists Who Made the Most Money Last Year

“Billboard” has put out their annual ‘Music Moneymakers’ list, which ranks the 50 artists who raked in the most money last year. The estimates include stuff like music sales, streaming, ringtones, publishing royalties, and touring, which is where the big money comes from these days.

They only count U.S. sales and touring, so anyone who spent a lot of last year touring abroad won’t have that income added. Merchandise sales and sponsorships weren’t included either, because there wasn’t enough information available to make it consistent across the board.

U2 is #1, with an estimated net income of $54.4 million. GARTH BROOKS was a close second at $52.2 million.

Here are the Top 20 Music Moneymakers:

1. U2, $54.4 million

2. Garth Brooks, $52.2 million

3. Metallica, $43.2 million

4. Bruno Mars, $40.7 million

5. Ed Sheeran, $31.3 million

6. Lady Gaga, $29.7 million

7. Billy Joel, $29.2 million

8. Guns N’ Roses, $27.8 million

9. Roger Waters, $27.2 million

10. Coldplay, $26.5 million

11. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, $23.4 million

12. The Weeknd, $23.3 million

13. Kendrick Lamar, $21.7 million

14. Red Hot Chili Peppers, $21.6 million

15. Luke Bryan, $21 million

16. Florida Georgia Line, $20.9 million

17. Paul McCartney, $20.5 million

18. Jay-Z, $19.8 million

19. Eric Church, $19.4 million

20. Bruce Springsteen, $18.5 million.

Billboard.com