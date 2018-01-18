Texas Girl Scouts saying thank you to Hurricane Harvey first responders with cookies

A Texas Girl Scouts troop is thanking Hurricane Harvey first-responders in the best way they know how: with free cookies.

The Girl Scouts of San Jacinto have launched the “Cookies4Heroes” program for the first time this year, giving customers the option of donating their cookie purchases to Harvey first responders across southeast Texas as a way of saying thank you, according to a statement on their website.

“Many of our Girl Scout families were impacted by the storm and are still recovering,” Mona Tolbert, a spokesperson for the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto, told ABC News.

“The response of our first responders during Hurricane Harvey was amazing and we thought it was especially important to demonstrate how thankful we are to them,” she added

Tolbert said that the response from the community to the program has been “tremendous.” In addition, she said that the girls are “proud” to be able to give first responders “the recognition they deserve and thank these brave men and women for helping to make Houston strong.”

The Girl Scouts of San Jacinto are also challenging its members to donate 10,000 cases of cookies to first responders by March 25, and posting updates of their progress on their website.

Cookie customers in the Houston area can support the program by simply asking for their cookie purchases to be donated to Cookies4Heroes. Tolbert recommends that customers outside of the Houston area ask their local Girl Scout troops if they are running similar programs, although you can also support the Cookies4Heroes efforts on the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto’s website.