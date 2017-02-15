Texas couple keeps buffalo as house pet

Some people long for a home where the buffalo roam, but this rancher in Texas has a home and his buffalo is allowed inside.

According to Inside Edition, 60-year-old Ronnie Bridges 44-year-old Sherron Bridges, of Quinlan, Texas, have an 11-year-old pet buffalo named Wild Thing who has his own room inside in their home.

Ronnie says, “He’s a house pet. Outside, he plays really rough but inside the house, he’s really a gentleman.”

Ronnie owned a herd of 52 buffalo but had to sell them in 2004 to pay for medical bills. However, he kept Wild Thing, who was three months old at the time. Wild Thing now weighs 2,500 pounds.

Sherron said, “It was kind of my idea to bring Wild Thing in the house. We bring the dogs in the house, and he said, ‘You don’t understand — he’s a buffalo, we might not have a house left.’ But we brought him in the house, and ever since then, he’s been in the house.”

When the couple renewed their vows, Wild Thing was the best man. “We put the rings on his horn, but he threw ‘em in the air,” Ronnie said.

Wild Thing also is potty trained. Ronnie explains, “He walks right out, potties, turns around and comes right back in the house.”

Wild Thing has his own room and is welcome in other rooms as long as they move the furniture. Wild Thing loves watching television, and apparently loves cartoons.

Ronnie says, “I think the news bores him.”