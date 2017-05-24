Swipe right! UK penguin using dating website to find a mate

A single penguin in England is looking for love and using a dating website to find a mate.

According to the Dorset Echo, Spruce, 1, a Humboldt penguin who is a resident of the Weymouth Sea Life Centre, is using the singles dating site Plenty of Fish to meet a lady penguin.

Spruce describes himself on his profile as a “single penguin looking for chicks.”

Staff at the Sea Life Centre say the avian bachelor is looking for love because other penguins in his group are either male or already coupled up.

Sarah Everett, a staff member who cares for Spruce, hopes the profile will help spread the word to find him a partner.

Everett said, “It would be nice for Spruce to have another single penguin to spend his time with, rather than his keepers.”

Some important things to note about Spruce, according to his profile, include that he is a non-smoker, under 5 feet tall and his likes include seafood and swimming. His favorite bands are Reel Big Fish and Noah and the Whale.

It also says that Spruce is looking for, “a partner for life who I can make some little chicks with, as I’m a family man at heart.”

Everett has high hopes for this singleton, saying, “…after searches for potential mates at other Sea Life centers proved fruitless I thought it was time to look further afield.”

Interested parties can check out Spruce’s profile and should be aware: Spruce is an Aries and if you want to hook up with him, you’ll have to move to the South of England.