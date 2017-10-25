Survey says your boss probably wants you to dress for Halloween

With Halloween close approaching, NationalToday crunched some numbers, and discovered that some 72% of employers want their employees to dress up for the holiday.

Sixty-two percent of bosses who took part in the 1,000-person survey said they’d likely be dressing up as well.

What’s more, one in four people in the survey say they’ll party with their colleagues to celebrate on October 31, and 19% plan to dress up for a Halloween party outside of work.

As far as the most popular costumes this year? According to their survey, “Funny” costumes take the cake, with 36% saying they prefer them. Twenty-two percent voted for “Cute,” nudging out “Scary” at 21%, “Sexy” at 15%, and “Gruesome” at just 3%.