LISTEN

Survey says some employees still Scrooge-y when it comes to holiday vacation

Survey says some employees still Scrooge-y when it comes to holiday vacation
No Response Permalink

Survey says some employees still Scrooge-y when it comes to holiday vacation

Looking forward to taking some time off the for holidays? Yeah, neither are a lot of people. A new survey from the staffing firm Robert Half reports that American workers aren’t taking it too easy, even as the holidays approach.

The poll of more than a thousand workers report just 18% say they’re taking off the week of December 25.

Sixty-seven percent of those polled say they’ll take part of that week off. However, of those, 64% confess they’ll check in with the old grind while away.

A separate survey from the firm, polling some 2,700 people in 27 major cities revealed 35% of them will leave unused vacation days on the table.

Here were the reasons they gave:
– Saving the time for something later — 43%
– Too much work to do — 21%
– No money to go on vacation — 15%
– Feel guilty taking the time off — 9%
– Other 9%
– Boss discourages me from taking time off — 3%

Here are the highlights of the survey of 27 cities:
– New York City ranks #1 for planning to use all vacation days, with some 80% percent of those polled saying they’re burning their days.
– Seattle employees top the lot — at 61% — for workers saving their vacation for a later date.
– 32% of workers in Chicago say they’re too busy to take time off.
– Workers in Phoenix were most likely, at 12%, to say their bosses don’t want them taking vacation.
– Cincinnati workers says they feel the most guilty, at 19%, about taking vacation time.
– At 28%, employees in Miami top the list of those who say they don’t have enough money for vacation.

About the author

DaveKurtain DaveKurtain More posts by this author
Permalink

Recent Posts

Leave a comment

POST COMMENT