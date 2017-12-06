Survey says some employees still Scrooge-y when it comes to holiday vacation

Looking forward to taking some time off the for holidays? Yeah, neither are a lot of people. A new survey from the staffing firm Robert Half reports that American workers aren’t taking it too easy, even as the holidays approach.

The poll of more than a thousand workers report just 18% say they’re taking off the week of December 25.

Sixty-seven percent of those polled say they’ll take part of that week off. However, of those, 64% confess they’ll check in with the old grind while away.

A separate survey from the firm, polling some 2,700 people in 27 major cities revealed 35% of them will leave unused vacation days on the table.

Here were the reasons they gave:

– Saving the time for something later — 43%

– Too much work to do — 21%

– No money to go on vacation — 15%

– Feel guilty taking the time off — 9%

– Other 9%

– Boss discourages me from taking time off — 3%

Here are the highlights of the survey of 27 cities:

– New York City ranks #1 for planning to use all vacation days, with some 80% percent of those polled saying they’re burning their days.

– Seattle employees top the lot — at 61% — for workers saving their vacation for a later date.

– 32% of workers in Chicago say they’re too busy to take time off.

– Workers in Phoenix were most likely, at 12%, to say their bosses don’t want them taking vacation.

– Cincinnati workers says they feel the most guilty, at 19%, about taking vacation time.

– At 28%, employees in Miami top the list of those who say they don’t have enough money for vacation.