Survey says dog owners would rather spend time with their pets than friends

If you own a dog, this might not come as a surprise, but a new survey from smart collar company Link AKC says that those who own a dog would rather hang out with their four legged friends than their two-legged ones.

According to the study of 2,000 dog owners in the U.S., more than half say they’ve deliberately flaked on friends just to stay home with their doggos.

Six in ten noted their dog “often” takes care of them mentally and emotionally — and 88% say that man’s (and women’s) best friend make them a better person.

The survey, which was recently quoted by Fox News, noted that 4 in 10 surveyed said their pooch helped them get over grieving for the death of a loved one. 20 percent of those surveyed say their dogs have helped them get through a break-up, while 80 percent say if a potential partner didn’t like their dog, that would be a relationship dealbreaker.