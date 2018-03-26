Study shows getting back to nature can change your life

While urban parks can certainly help city dwellers unwind, a new study of more than 4,500 people conducted by England’s University of Surrey shows that you can’t beat a real outdoor experience for unwinding.

A survey revealed that spending time on a beach, walking down a country road, or just taking in the sights and smells at a national park — real outdoor settings — can bring about higher levels of refreshment and fulfillment than simply brown-bagging your lunch a your local “green space.”

“We’ve demonstrated for some time that nature can be beneficial to us, but we’re still exploring how and why,” says lead author Kayleigh Wyles in a news release. “Here we have found that our mental well being and our emotional bond with nature may differ depending on the type and quality of an environment we visit.”

The experts say visits to these natural environments of more than 30 minutes at a time bring about the most benefit.