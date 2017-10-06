Study says video gamers have an advantage in learning

The next time you want your kid to power down the PlayStation, consider this: neuroscientists have conducted a study that showed those who play video games have an advantage when it comes to learning.

Neuropsychologists working out of Germany’s Ruhr-Universität Bochum pitted gamers against non-gamers in a card-based experiment that dealt with predicting the weather based on a series of clues.

The scientists monitored the brain activity of both groups, and discovered not only did the gamers showed more activity in their hippocampuses — the brain region key to memory and learning — but they were also able to perform better in the game than their non-gaming counterparts.

“Our study shows that gamers are better in analyzing a situation quickly, to generate new knowledge and to categorise facts — especially in situations with high uncertainties,” said Sabrina Schenk, one of the study’s authors, in the journal Behavioural Brain Research.

“We think that playing video games trains certain brain regions like the hippocampus. That is not only important for young people, but also for older people; this is because changes in the hippocampus can lead to a decrease in memory performance. Maybe we can treat that with video games in the future.”