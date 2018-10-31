Stocking Holder

I always see pictures of cute stockings hanging with different decorations placed around them, but I don’t have a fireplace or mantle to hang stockings from. Placing them on the wall always seems strange and out of place. I know a lot of people (including myself) who do not have a fireplace in their house. If you find yourself in this category, don’t let that get you down – you can still hang those stockings with care.

With some wood, paint and hooks, you can make this decorative and festive stocking hanger created by Listfully Blissful.