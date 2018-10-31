LISTEN

Stocking Holder
I always see pictures of cute stockings hanging with different decorations placed around them, but I don’t have a fireplace or mantle to hang stockings from. Placing them on the wall always seems strange and out of place. I know a lot of people (including myself) who do not have a fireplace in their house. If you find yourself in this category, don’t let that get you down – you can still hang those stockings with care.

With some wood, paint and hooks, you can make this decorative and festive stocking hanger created by Listfully Blissful.

You can view original post and images found here.

