Looking for a great gift for the classroom, friends or co-workers? All you need are some Styrofoam cups, a few craft supplies, marshmallows and some hot cocoa mix. Use the crafts to make a snowman face on the cup and then fill it with marshmallows and hot cocoa for a festive cup full of snowman soup.

This is a great idea from www.pinterest.com/tinagovic/ . Check out her Pinterest page for other crafty gift ideas.