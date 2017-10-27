Simon Cowell reportedly hospitalized after fall this morning, now back home

Simon Cowell is reportedly back home after being hospitalized this morning following a fall.

The British tabloid The Sun has photos of the America’s Got Talent and former American Idol judge giving a thumbs up, presumably after returning home from the hospital visit. The paper reported that the 58-year-old music mogul was taken out of his London home by stretcher early this morning and brought to the hospital for tests.

A source told the paper that Cowell was going down the stairs at 6:45am to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep. He apparently fainted and fell down the stairs.

It’s not clear if Cowell will appear tonight on his U.K. show, The X Factor.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com