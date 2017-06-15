Sheryl Crow looking to add a “dad-type guy” to her family

Sheryl Crow is a single mother to two sons, ages 10 and 7, and while she says she’s happy with her family the way it is, she wouldn’t mind adding a “dad-type guy” to the mix.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sheryl says that, while she does date, “having two kids, it creates a strong weed-out process.” As she explains, “You know pretty quickly if this is somebody that you’re going to want to be around your kids.”

In general, Sheryl says, “I’m attracted to people that are funny and people that are curious and people that are constantly on the growing tip,” and notes that she’s “constantly eyes and heart wide open.”

As for the prospect of adding more kids to her brood, Sheryl admits that if she could “adopt 10 more kids,” she would, but at this point, she says, “I’m a little bit older to be a mom and I want to have all the energy that I can for the two boys that I have.”

“I think our unit is perfect now,” says Sheryl, but thinks it would be “great to add kind of a dad-type guy…somebody who meets us where we are.”

Sheryl will be a bit busy for dating this summer, though — next week, she kicks off a tour in support of her album, Be Myself.

