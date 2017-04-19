LISTEN

Serena Williams just reveal she’s pregnant
Tennis champ Serena Williams can soon add mommy to her list of accomplishments.

The 23-time grand slam champion has announced she’s 20 weeks pregnant with her first child. In an Snapchat photo captured by Sports Illustrated, Williams posted a photo of herself in a yellow bathing suit, showing off her small baby bump. The tennis star captioned the photo, “20 weeks.”

Serena’s baby news comes after her December engagement announcement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. In a Reddit post, Williams detailed her Ohanian’s proposal, writing, “Down on one knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.”

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com

