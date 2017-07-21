Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

ABC News has confirmed that Sean Spicer has resigned as White House press secretary.

Senior White House sources confirmed the move to ABC News, who noted that President Donald Trump did not ask for Spicer’s resignation.

This comes shortly after it was reported that Anthony Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier, was named as the new White House communications director.

Spicer has spent much less time in the briefing room in recent weeks, with principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders handling more of the daily briefings.

Spicer did brief the press off camera on Monday of this week, his first time doing so in three weeks.

Spicer, 45, worked as the communications director for the Republican National Committee before being named as Trump’s press secretary during the transition.

His tenure got off to a rocky start when he made his first appearance in the White House briefing room the day after Trump took office and read a statement to the press about the size of the crowd at the inauguration, citing numbers that were widely disputed.

The resignation comes the day after the Trump administration marked its first six months in office.

About ninety minutes after the news broke, Spicer tweeted, “It’s been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August.”