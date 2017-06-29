Rod Stewart and wife turn vow renewal ceremony into fundraiser for London fire victims

Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows. But now Penny has revealed that they turned the entire event into an opportunity to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower building fire in London, which killed 80 people and left hundreds more homeless.

Appearing on the British TV show Loose Women, for which she serves as a co-host, Penny explained, “My husband just said [to our guests], ‘Look, I know we said no gifts, but how about I just hand a hat around and everyone makes a donation to the [victims of the] terrible fire that happened in Grenfell Tower?’”

“And everyone was generous to do that, and Rod quadrupled it,” Penny revealed. “And then afterwards, we wanted to make some more money and thought we could sell some of the pictures…so Hello! [magazine] have been generous with a huge amount of money towards the [victims] fund in exchange for a few pictures and an interview.”

As previously reported, Rod and Penny both spoke to Hello! about the ceremony, which was attended by about 100 family members and friends, including the couple’s two children, Alastair and Aiden, who served as ring bearers.

“While the ceremony was going on, we couldn’t help but reflect on all the families that were suffering and we were there having a fun time,” Penny said on Loose Women.

“But in the same essence,” she continued. “It’s important that we put our arms around each other and share those moments together, because you just never know do you?”

