Rob Lowe & Sons launching TV series to hunt for ghosts & aliens

Rob Lowe and his sons are coming to your TV this summer in a hunt for the supernatural.

The Lowe Files will find Rob and his twentysomething boys, Matthew and John Owen, investigating the likes of a purported underwater alien base off the coast of Malibu, California and employing the help of a shaman to commune with spirits at an abandoned boys reformatory.

“Since I was a kid I’ve loved unexplained legends, strange phenomena and the scary, supernatural stories told around campfires,” said Lowe in a statement. “When I became a father I shared those tales with my two sons. Together we bonded over Bigfoot, UFO’s, and every creepy and bizarre story we could find, passionately debating if they were real…or not. And we swore that someday the three of us would go on our own adventure to find out. That day has come.”

The Lowe Files will arrive on A&E some time this summer.

