Ringo Starr offering fans the chance to attend his birthday brunch in L.A. this July

Every year on his birthday, July 7, Ringo Starr invites fans to celebrate with him by sending out a positive message of “Peace and Love” wherever they are in the world at noon local time. This year, the former Beatles drummer is planning an extra special celebration for his 77th birthday by launching a contest offering one fan and a guest the chance to attend a star-studded brunch with him in Los Angeles.

Fans can enter by visiting Omaze.com/RingoStarr and donating as little as $10, although the more money you contribute, the better your chances of winning. Depending how much money you donate, you also will receive various goodies, including a digital thank-you card from Ringo, a digital version of his Lifetime of Peace and Love tribute album, a “Peace and Love” T-shirt and more. Entries will be accepted until May 25.

Funds raised by the contest will benefit the Ringo Starr Peace and Love Fund at the David Lynch Foundation, which provides Transcendental Meditation education programs to at-risk young people, domestic-violence victims, veterans suffering from PTSD and others.

The contest winner and a guest also will be invited to join the VIPs at Starr’s annual “Peace and Love” birthday celebration at the Capitol Records building in downtown Los Angeles at noon on July 7. In addition, they will receive airfare to L.A. and accommodations at a four-star hotel.

You can check out a video message featuring Ringo talking about the contest at Omaze’s official YouTube channel.

