Richie Sambora says “of course” he’d perform with Bon Jovi if band is inducted into Hall of Fame

Bon Jovi is among 19 artists who’ve been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. Longtime Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora left the band in 2013, but would he be open to performing with the group at the ceremony if they’re chosen for the honor?

“Of course, why not?” he tells Billboard. “There’s not a lot of malice there, you know. I mean…it was just time for me to leave at that point. So yeah, of course.”

While Bon Jovi was previously nominated for induction in 2011, Sambora says he isn’t sure if the second time will be the charm for the band.

“I’m not counting my chickens before they’re hatched, you know what I’m saying?” Richie declares. “And looking at the list of nominees, there’s so many great people that I think should’ve been in already. Like The Cars and Dire Straits and everybody that’s up.”

That being said, Sambora tells Billboard that he feels it’s “just a matter of time” before Bon Jovi gets inducted.

As for whether he keeps in touch with his old Bon Jovi band mates, Sambora reveals, “Every once in a while.”

Asked if he thinks he’d ever consider rejoining the band, Richie says, “You never know. It depends on a lot of stuff. Not like we’re talking about it.”

He adds that his current focus is RSO, his duo with his girlfriend, Australian guitar whiz Orianthi, which just released a debut EP titled Rise.

The 2018 Rock Hall inductees will be announced in December.

