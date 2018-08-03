REGISTER NOW FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A NIGHT GLAMPING AT THE GRANGE FAIR

Sure you can go camping, but why not make it a little glamorous? That’s right you have the opportunity to win a one night glamping at the Grange Fair!

Not only will you be able to enjoy a day at the fair with free admission, you’ll receive dinner for four, breakfast for four and the glamping tent for your use! We guarantee you’ll love your stay. The tent has a homey feeling, there are many free events on site, exciting fair games, delicious foods and fun for your whole family! Pictured below are tents from the two previous years.

Registration is open now through Friday, August 10th. Find the full contest details and register here!