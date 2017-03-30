Raising Readers Drive

WE WANT YOUR NEW OR LIKE NEW CHILDREN’S BOOKS! Centre County United Way will make sure all books donated find their way into the hands of children and families, encouraging family time spent reading! Studies have found that children whose caregivers read to them for twenty minutes a day find reading enjoyable and are ready to enter school with early literacy skills. It sounds so simple, yet 54.6% of children in Centre County are at risk for poor school performance. (PA Department of Child Development and Early Learning) The Centre County United Way Partner Network wants to give all kids in Centre County the chance to enter school with the skills they need to experience success as they progress through graduation and beyond.

