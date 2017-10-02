Pop music stars react to devastating Las Vegas mass shooting

The reactions from pop music stars are pouring in on social media following the worst mass shooting in U.S. history that took place in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, Rihanna and Nick Jonas are among the many celebrities expressing their horror over the tragedy and offering their condolences to the victims.

The shooting erupted during Jason Aldean’s set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music event.

An apparent lone gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 400 in the crowd below, at last word.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

Celine Dion: Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas

Demi Lovato: My heart is broken for Las Vegas. Music is a place to find refuge not fear. Praying for the victims and their families.

The Chainsmokers: I can’t believe what’s happened. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrible tragedy in our second home Las Vegas.

Rihanna: Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!!

Kelly Clarkson: My heart is breaking for everyone in Vegas tonight. Simply devastating. So much loss.

Nick Jonas: Devastated waking up to the news of the shooting in Las Vegas. Praying for the victims and their families and friends. #PRAYERSFORVEGAS

Harry Styles: Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H

Niall Horan: Thoughts are with the victims and families of this terrible tragedy in Vegas.

Liam Payne: the events in Las Vegas are beyond anyone’s comprehension. My thoughts and love are with everyone affected by this senseless tragedy.

John Legend: The news from Las Vegas is heartbreaking. Devastating.

Black Eyed Peas: We have no words. What a senseless act of violence. Praying for the world. We love you, Vegas.

Imagine Dragons: devastated for Las Vegas. active shooter near Mandalay Bay. please please please seek cover and get away from the area

Phillip Phillips: Wow. I’m shocked to wake up to the news of Las Vegas. Horrific. Really praying for those who lost loved ones & are injured. Stay strong Vegas.

Ben Rector: So incredibly sad to hear the news about Vegas this morning. Praying for everybody there.

David Cook: Words escape me. Another senseless loss of life. So sad for the victims and their families.

Melissa Etheridge: My heart beats with sadness today…sending love into the world is all I can do. This brings me to my knees…#LasVegasShooting #morelove

Adam Levine: My heart is broken. I am sick with sadness for all those suffering in Vegas…and what remains of my broken heart belongs to you in this moment.

John Mayer: No words. Just grief, sadness, and the never-ending attempt to make sense of something utterly senseless. Love to all in Las Vegas.

Sara Bareilles: Oh my heart. #lasvegas

Sam Smith: Horrifying scenes in Las Vegas. My heart and soul is with all the victims & their families and friends. Everybody please stay safe. Watching the news in tears. Something needs to change!!!!!!! This hate has to stop!!!!! Heartbreaking/

Hailee Steinfeld: My heart goes out to all those affected my this senseless tragedy in Las Vegas.

Hozier: Heart goes out to the people of Nevada and Las Vegas, this is staggering. Thoughts are with victims and their families.

Christina Perri: how many more acts of violence will it take to wake up the people that can enact better gun laws? why did that man own 10 automatic weapons?

Gwen Stefani: My heart hurts this morning for Vegas gx #PRAYERSFORVEGAS

A Great Big World: Las Vegas. Our hearts are with you. No words.

Jordin Sparks: God help us all.