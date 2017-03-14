PLEASE STAY SAFE TODAY!

If you do not need to venture on the roads today, don’t! If you do…please check the 3WZ cancellations page and call ahead to make sure your destination is open. When driving, buckle up, take it slow, keep your head lights on maintain a safe distance between vehicles. If you do happen to find yourself on the side of the road, do not leave your vehicle unless absolutely necessary. Do not park your car of the street so plows may move freely and keep all fire hydrants clear. Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, to see if they need help. We’re all in this together! And remember, spring is only 6 days away!