Pink tops Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart; freaks out about Philadelphia Eagles’ win

Pink’s got a lot to celebrate today. Not only his her home team going to the Super Bowl, but she’s just scored at #1 hit.

Pink’s Grammy-nominated single “What About Us” tops Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, which is based on radio airplay. This is her fourth #1 on the chart, following “Just Like Fire,” “Just Give Me a Reason,” and “Try.” Since “Try,” in 2013, Pink has scored the most number-ones on that chart.

Pink tops Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes, both of whom have had three number-ones each in that same time period. In November, “What About Us” topped Billboard’s Adult Pop Songs chart, giving Pink the most number ones in the history of that chart.

Meanwhile, Pink, a Doylestown, PA native, is over the moon about the fact that the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl February 4 — and she’ll be there, belting out “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!!,” Pink tweeted.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com