Pink to sing national anthem at the Super Bowl

It’s hard to believe she never did it before, but Pink will be belting out the national anthem at the Super Bowl next month.

It’s fitting that Pink is doing the national anthem the same year Justin Timberlake is doing the halftime show. Both of them broke out big time in 2000 — Pink with “There You Go” and JT with ‘N SYNC and “Bye Bye Bye” — and both have continued to top the charts over the past 18years. Both are on the same record label, and both will launch their world tours in March.

Last year’s anthem was sung by country star Luke Bryan.

The Super Bowl will take place February 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and air on NBC.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com