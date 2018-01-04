Pink, Lady Gaga, Broadway stars & more are first performers announced for 60th Annual Grammy Awards

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards are less than a month away, and the first round of performers has now been announced.

Lady Gaga will perform a track from her nominated album, Joanne, and Pink will also perform — she’s nominated for her single, “What About Us,” from her current album, Beautiful Trauma.

Actor Donald Glover, who records under the name Childish Gambino, has received five Grammy nominations for his latest album, Awaken, My Love! and its hit “Redbone.” He’ll be making his debut Grammy performance. Superstar country group Little Big Town will also perform.

To mark the return of the Grammys to New York City after 15 years, the show will also feature a Broadway tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein. Broadway legend Patti LuPone will sing “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” from Evita, and current nominee Ben Platt, star of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, will sing a number from West Side Story.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, will air live from New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28 on CBS.

Image of Pink courtesy of PRphotos.com