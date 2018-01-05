Philly dad tracks baby’s growth with cheesesteaks

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Pennsylvania resident Brad Williams has an innovative new system for measuring the growth his child: cheesesteaks.

In a post on his blog, Strange Work, Williams, 37, of Philadelphia, showed photographs of the system he calls “Cheesesteak for Scale,” which features his son, Lucas Royce, during his first year in 2015.

It all started when Williams brought home a cheesesteak one night and noticed 2-week-old Lucas was very similar in size.

“I took a picture showing the Cheesesteak for Scale and my friends and family absolutely loved it!” Williams said. “The tradition was born!”

His wife supported the idea, so every month for a year they bought a cheesesteak and measured Lucas with it.

Williams’ innovative system has flaws because Instead of using one kind of cheesesteak, Williams used steaks from a mix of shops, including his favorite, Dalessandro’s.

Nevertheless, Williams says, all cheesesteaks and babies have certain things in common.

“Wrapped up they are warm and cuddly, but once you unwrap them, expect a huge mess,” he said. “Either way, both are worth it!”