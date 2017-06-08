Phil Collins recovering, cancels London shows after suffering nasty fall in hotel room

Phil Collins is OK, but he will have to cancel his shows tonight and tomorrow.

The reason, according to a note posted on Phil’s official Facebook page Thursday morning, is that the singer “rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well.”

The post also notes Collins, who’s 66, “suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk,” which apparently caused or contributed to his fall.

“He will be kept under observation for 24 hours.” the statement says. Because of that, his shows at the Royal Albert Hall in London, scheduled for tonight and Friday night, have been cancelled.

Phil’s expected to resume his tour Sunday, playing his scheduled date in Cologne, Germany.

