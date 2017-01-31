Pharrell Williams and Wife Welcome Triplets

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh are the proud parents of not one, not two, but three children. Vanity Fair confirms that Lasichanh gave birth to triplets earlier this month.

Although the babies’ names and sexes are currently unknown, a representative of Pharrell has told the publication that all three newborns, and Helen, are “healthy and happy.”

Pharrell and Helen officially tied the knot in 2013 and also have a son: 8-year-old Rocket Ayer.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com