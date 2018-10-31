Perfect Gift for the Gaming Family

For me, family gatherings always include games of some sort. It used to be Monopoly, but it has changed several times throughout the years. One thing remains – we like to be outside during our gatherings. This DIY Yard Yahtzee would be the perfect addition to our gatherings, and would help us look forward to warmer months!

It seems pretty simple to me. The only thing I would modify is I would seal the block with something at the end, but that’s just me being picky.

Supplies:

5 wood blocks

Woodburning Tool

Circle woodburning attachment

2 Clothespins

Wood Glue

Small clamps

Aluminum bucket

Find a full list of instructions HERE.

(Photo from Momtastic.com)