Pennsylvania Ranked Among Least Hardest-Working States

Wallethub just came out with their list of the hardest working states in America, and well…Pennsylvania’s not looking so good.
According to their list, “2019’s Hardest-Working States in America”, Pennsylvania is at the south end, ranking as the 41st hardest working states, which also means we’re at the top 10 of least hard-working state.
Excuse me for a second while I take a 20 minute water cooler break.
***
Okay! Take a look at their list here
Hardest-Working States in the U.S.
|1
|North Dakota
|71.41
|1
|39
|2
|Alaska
|69.31
|2
|4
|3
|South Dakota
|60.92
|5
|13
|4
|Texas
|59.58
|3
|38
|5
|Nebraska
|59.29
|6
|15
|6
|Hawaii
|58.50
|8
|11
|7
|Wyoming
|58.32
|4
|27
|8
|Colorado
|56.82
|9
|12
|9
|Virginia
|56.34
|10
|10
|10
|Maryland
|55.54
|14
|2
|11
|New Hampshire
|54.33
|13
|8
|12
|Oklahoma
|54.27
|7
|44
|13
|Kansas
|51.88
|11
|34
|14
|Iowa
|50.96
|12
|32
|15
|Minnesota
|50.36
|18
|6
|16
|Tennessee
|49.08
|15
|37
|17
|Georgia
|48.52
|16
|40
|18
|Utah
|48.21
|34
|1
|19
|Louisiana
|47.29
|17
|43
|20
|Wisconsin
|46.85
|29
|5
|21
|Indiana
|46.56
|21
|20
|22
|North Carolina
|46.53
|22
|17
|23
|Maine
|46.36
|31
|3
|24
|Missouri
|44.50
|23
|30
|25
|Idaho
|44.30
|27
|22
|26
|Arkansas
|44.11
|20
|45
|27
|Vermont
|44.03
|25
|26
|28
|Montana
|43.34
|32
|16
|29
|South Carolina
|43.16
|24
|42
|30
|Mississippi
|43.01
|19
|49
|31
|Delaware
|42.73
|28
|31
|32
|Washington
|42.32
|38
|9
|33
|California
|41.93
|30
|33
|34
|Alabama
|40.46
|26
|48
|35
|Nevada
|40.44
|35
|36
|36
|New Jersey
|40.42
|37
|24
|37
|Kentucky
|40.39
|36
|35
|38
|Massachusetts
|40.11
|39
|18
|39
|Arizona
|39.65
|40
|23
|40
|Florida
|39.49
|33
|46
|41
|Pennsylvania
|39.37
|44
|14
|42
|Illinois
|38.73
|41
|25
|43
|New York
|38.16
|42
|28
|44
|Connecticut
|38.10
|43
|19
|45
|Oregon
|36.62
|48
|7
|46
|Ohio
|35.40
|47
|21
|47
|Michigan
|33.58
|46
|41
|48
|New Mexico
|33.57
|45
|47
|49
|Rhode Island
|32.86
|49
|29
|50
|West Virginia
|26.52
|50
|50
Among the ‘hardest working’ states were North Dakota, Alaska, South Dakota, Texas, and Nebraska, while the very least working states were Ohio, Michigan, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and West Virgina. And surprisingly, New York was ranked among the least hard-working states too at number 43 on the list!
What do you think? Are you working hard or hardly working?