Pennsylvania man sets fire to scare opossums, destroys house

According to Lancaster Online, a man who “had a problem with bees and opossums” at his home used some leaves from his backyard and charcoal lighter fluid to start a fire on Thursday.

According to assistant fire marshal Lt. Carl Everhart, “His intention was to use the smoke from the burning leaves to hopefully scare away the opossums. Unfortunately for him the exterior of the residence was made of wood, and the fire got out of control and spread to the residence.”

The blaze displaced three people and caused $50,000 in damage

The fire was ruled accidental. The house was condemned.

It is unclear what became of the bees and the opossums.