Paul McCartney reveals Pirates of the Caribbean cameo

First Keith Richards, now Paul McCartney is appearing in a Pirates of the Caribbean film.

Sir Paul revealed his bearded, braided swashbuckling look for a cameo in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, with a Twitter post over the weekend simply titled, “#PiratesLife”

No official word about McCartney’s role, but E! Online reports that a cast list it has seen reveal that the rocker plays a prison guard.

Keith Richards has already appeared in two Pirates of the Caribbean movies, playing the father of Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp has said that he modeled his portrayal of Sparrow at least in part after Richards.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com