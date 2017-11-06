Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger marry

Congratulations to newlyweds Patton Oswalt and actress Meredith Salenger. The two wed Saturday, the actor announced on Twitter.

Comic and actor Oswalt, 48, shared a photo from the wedding where he sported a gray suit, without a tie, while his bride donned an off-the-shoulder wedding gown. “What’d you guys do yesterday?” he captioned the photo.

Oswalt’s daughter, Alice, served as the flower girl. She’s Oswalt’s 8-year-old daughter with his late wife, Michelle McNamara.

Oswalt became engaged to his then-fiancée Salenger in July, over a year after McNamara died unexpectedly on April 21, 2016.

Sunday, Salenger posted a photo of her and Alice Oswalt on her Instagram, along with other photos of the wedding and gathering afterward.

This will be the first marriage for Salenger and Oswalt’s second.

