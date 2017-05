Paris Jackson — who made her TV acting debut earlier this year in Lee Daniel’s Star — is getting ready to move to the feature films.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Jackson’s daughter will appear opposite Charlize Theron and David Oyelowo, in a comic thriller about a businessman who gets caught up with drug lords in Mexico.

The movie, which is still untitled, also will star Amanda Seyfried and Thandie Newton.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com