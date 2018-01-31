Parents Television Council asks Justin Timberlake to keep it clean “because our children are watching”

The Parents Television Council wants Justin Timberlake to know they’ll be watching him Sunday night at the Super Bowl, and they expect him to behave himself.

In an open letter to Justin, the conservative TV watchdog group notes that, in the 14 years since his infamous “Nipplegate” scandal with Janet Jackson at the 2004 Super Bowl, things have changed with the pop superstar.

“You became a husband and a father. You became a generous philanthropist…You’ve become an advocate for worthy causes,” writes the PTC. “And you’ve brought us joy through your music and your film performances.”

“But while much has changed, much remains the same,” PTC goes on to say. “The fallout of your performance during Super Bowl [38] has left an indelible mark. You really threw us — and millions of parents who were watching with their kids.”

So, the PTC’s letter continues, “As we approach this Sunday’s Super Bowl LII and its halftime show…we ask you to keep the halftime show friendly and safe for the children watching, and who may be hoping to emulate you one day.”

“Our children are confronted with enough harmful and explicit content in today’s entertainment media…The Super Bowl, and particularly its halftime show, should be the hallmark of entertainment that’s both appealing and a safe place for the entire family,” the letter explains.

“Thank you for considering our urgent appeal for a positive, uplifting and entertaining halftime show on Sunday,” the letter concludes. “Because our Children are Watching. Break a leg.”

Thursday afternoon in Minnesota, Justin will field questions from the press, and no doubt he will be asked about this same topic.

