“Our hearts ache”: director Edward Norton responds to death of firefighter in Harlem movie set blaze

A New York City firefighter died late Thursday battling a five-alarm blaze on the Harlem, N.Y. set of a film starring Bruce Willis and directed by Edward Norton.

Michael R. Davidson, 37, was separated from his unit while fighting the fire and was later found unconscious. He died at Harlem Hospital, New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said at a press conference Friday morning.

Two other firefighters suffered serious burns, and three civilians suffered minor injuries.

Norton reportedly was at the scene of the fire on the set of his crime drama, Motherless Brooklyn. The blaze ignited around 11 p.m. Eastern time in a basement under shooting location, a long-empty nightclub.

Norton and the film’s producers later released a statement, extending their “deepest condolences” to Davidson’s family. “To our great sorrow, we now know that a NYC firefighter lost his life battling the blaze that grew, and our hearts ache in solidarity with his family,” the statement continues, in part. “New York City firefighters truly are the bravest in the world.”

Davidson was decorated for bravery four times in his 15-year career, and is the son of retired firefighter. His brother is also a New York firefighter. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com