Oscars 2017 Winners list

Here are the winners from Sunday night’s 89th annual Academy Awards.

Best Picture

Moonlight

Best Director

Damien Chazelle — La La Land

Best Actor

Casey Affleck — Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress

Emma Stone — La La Land

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali — Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis — Fences

Best Cinematography

Linus Sandgren — La La Land

Best Documentary Feature

O.J.: Made in America

Best Foreign Language Film

The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director

Best Costume Design

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Colleen Atwood

Best Original Score

La La Land — Justin Hurwitz

Best Original Song

“City of Stars” — La La Land

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Best Sound Mixing

Hacksaw Ridge

Best Production Design

La La Land — Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco

Best Animated Feature

Zootopia — Disney

Best Animated Short

Piper — Pixar

Best Film Editing

Hacksaw Ridge — John Gilbert

Best Visual Effects

The Jungle Book

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Suicide Squad

Best Original Screenplay

Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay

Moonlight

