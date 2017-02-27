Oscars 2017 Winners list

LISTEN

Here are the winners from Sunday night’s 89th annual Academy Awards.

Best Picture
Moonlight

Best Director
Damien Chazelle — La La Land

Best Actor
Casey Affleck — Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress
Emma Stone — La La Land

Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali — Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis — Fences

Best Cinematography
Linus Sandgren — La La Land

Best Documentary Feature
O.J.: Made in America

Best Foreign Language Film
The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director

Best Costume Design
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Colleen Atwood

Best Original Score
La La Land — Justin Hurwitz

Best Original Song
“City of Stars” — La La Land

Best Sound Editing
Arrival

Best Sound Mixing
Hacksaw Ridge

Best Production Design
La La Land — Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco

Best Animated Feature
Zootopia — Disney

Best Animated Short
Piper — Pixar

Best Film Editing
Hacksaw Ridge — John Gilbert

Best Visual Effects
The Jungle Book

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Suicide Squad

Best Original Screenplay
Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay
Moonlight

