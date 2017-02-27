Oscars 2017 Winners list
Here are the winners from Sunday night’s 89th annual Academy Awards.
Best Picture
Moonlight
Best Director
Damien Chazelle — La La Land
Best Actor
Casey Affleck — Manchester by the Sea
Best Actress
Emma Stone — La La Land
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali — Moonlight
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis — Fences
Best Cinematography
Linus Sandgren — La La Land
Best Documentary Feature
O.J.: Made in America
Best Foreign Language Film
The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director
Best Costume Design
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Colleen Atwood
Best Original Score
La La Land — Justin Hurwitz
Best Original Song
“City of Stars” — La La Land
Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Best Sound Mixing
Hacksaw Ridge
Best Production Design
La La Land — Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco
Best Animated Feature
Zootopia — Disney
Best Animated Short
Piper — Pixar
Best Film Editing
Hacksaw Ridge — John Gilbert
Best Visual Effects
The Jungle Book
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Suicide Squad
Best Original Screenplay
Manchester by the Sea
Best Adapted Screenplay
Moonlight
