Now that’s what I call impressive: Shania Twain’s back at #1

Looks like plenty of fans were hungry for new music from Shania Twain. Now, Shania’s first studio album in nearly 15 years, debuts this week at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Now sold 137,000 in sales and equivalent streams in its first week, Billboard reports. That’s the largest sales week for a female artist in nearly two years. Now is Shania’s fifth studio album, and her first since 2002’s Up!

Now’s first single, “Life’s About to Get Good,” peaked at #12 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart.

Shania’s 2018 tour will kick off May 3 in Tacoma, WA.

Pennsylvania dates are July 12, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and July 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com