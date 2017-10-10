LISTEN

Now that’s what I call impressive: Shania Twain’s back at #1

Now that’s what I call impressive: Shania Twain’s back at #1
No Response Permalink

Now that’s what I call impressive: Shania Twain’s back at #1

Looks like plenty of fans were hungry for new music from Shania Twain. Now, Shania’s first studio album in nearly 15 years, debuts this week at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Now sold 137,000 in sales and equivalent streams in its first week, Billboard reports. That’s the largest sales week for a female artist in nearly two years. Now is Shania’s fifth studio album, and her first since 2002’s Up!

Now’s first single, “Life’s About to Get Good,” peaked at #12 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart.

Shania’s 2018 tour will kick off May 3 in Tacoma, WA.
Pennsylvania dates are July 12, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and July 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com

About the author

DaveKurtain DaveKurtain More posts by this author
Permalink

Recent Posts

Leave a comment

POST COMMENT